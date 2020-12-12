NESO Black Day across NE against CAA

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 11: Fresh agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was launched by 18 organisations in Assam and Northeast demanding repeal of the legislation and release of jailed KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi who was taken into custody during the protests last year.

Protest rallies were taken out across the state by the organisations, including Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), All Assam Students Union (AASU), Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad, Lachit Sena, besides students, and youth organisations of ethnic communities.

North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) observed Black Day across the seven sister states to register its protest against the CAA which was introduced to grant citizenship to religious minorities of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who had to flee their homeland facing persecution.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed by the Parliament on December 11, 2019, under which migrants who had entered India by December 31, 2014, and had suffered “religious persecution or fear of religious persecution” in their country of origin, were made eligible for citizenship.

Protests erupted in Assam and entire Northeast after the bill was passed in Parliament and got the President’s approval.

In Assam the agitation began from Sivasagar, where it was launched last year before it was halted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Mentioning that the CAA was against the identity, language and cultural heritage of the indigenous people of the state, the protestors were demanding that the act be rolled back.

They were also seeking immediate release of KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi.

Addressing the rallies, leaders of the organisations said, the people will give a “fitting reply” to the BJP-led dispensation in Assam in the Assembly elections for allegedly “betraying the people by imposing the CAA upon them despite protests, since its introduction in Parliament till its enactment”.

The state Assembly polls are due in March-April next year.

“The government has to repeal the anti-Assam law that has claimed the lives of five Assamese citizens, including innocent students. The families of the deceased people and the AASU will continue to seek justice,” an AASU press release, issued jointly by its president Dipanka Kumar Nath and general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah, said.

Eight affiliated student organisations under NESO observed Black Day across the Northeast on Friday to protest against the Union government for its move to implement the act.

NESO, which comprises of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Garo Students’ Union (GSU), Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), Twipra Student Federation (TSF) and All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), displayed black flags and banners at all the important locations in seven states of the Northeast.

“Despite the relentless opposition of the indigenous people of the region against the bill, the Centre had passed the controversial legislation in the Rajya Sabha on December 11 last year and NESO observed this day as black day,” NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa said.

All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) displayed black flags and black banners in Guwahati and other district, sub-division headquarters in Assam.

Apart from AASU, NESO, Krishak Muti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) also re-launched its agitation programme against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the state.

Likewise, AAPSU staged protest in Arunachal Pradesh, KSU and GSU in Meghalaya, NSF in Nagaland, MZP in Mizoram and TSF staged protest in Tripura on the day.

The student organisations demanded repeal of CAA the Sixth Schedule states and the states where there is ILP.

The protest was also staged in many parts of the state.

In Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a protest against CAA at Bakalia.

AJYCP took out a protest rally from their office to Bakaliaghat town. They raised slogans “CAA Aami Namanu”, “BJP Government Haay Haay, Sarbananda Sonowal Hosiar”, etc. Karbi Anglong AJYCP president Apurba Das led the programme.

In Nagaon, the district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and the Nagaon Regional Students’ Union (NRSU) staged separate protests against the CAA on Friday.

Activists of Nagaon Regional Students Union unfurled several hundreds of black flags at almost all corners of the town including governmental offices, institutions, shops, marts and other commercial establishments as mark of protest against the amended law.

Similarly, the district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) also took out an anti-CAA rally throughout Nagaon town and reverberated the air with several anti CAA slogans.

Sivasagar witnessed a massive anti- CAA rally brought out by 16 organisations on Friday. A good number of organisations including, Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad, Krishak Adhikar Surakhya Samity, Jagrita Nari Samaj, Bir Lachit Sena, Sangrami Yuva Moncha, Aaikya Sena Asom, Gariya Moria Yuva Paishad, Kalita Janagosthiya Satra Santha, Sah Janajati Chatra Santha, Ahom Sena, Sangrami Yuva Parishad, Chatra Yuva Sanmilan, Ahom Gana Moncha came out to protest against the Union government’s move to implement CAA in the state.

In Morigaon, the district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in association with several other organisations took out a protest rally against the CAA.

The rally was flagged off by Morigaon AJYCP president Lalit Pasoni.