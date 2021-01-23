Netaji Subash Chandra Bose remembered on his 124th birthday

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Jan 23: The 124th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose was observed at Netaji Subash Club cum Library with a day long programme on Saturday.

A massive cultural procession was also taken out by Subash Club cum Library in Gossaigaon Town followed by flag hoisting at the club by its president Uttam Chakrabarty.

Later, an art competition was also organized among the school children. Notably, the programme started with the lighting of the lamp by Chinmoy Kumar Bol followed by floral tribute to the great leader by Dhruba Kumar Brahma Narzary, former chairman of Gossaigaon Town Committee.