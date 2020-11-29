New addl court building inaugurated in Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Nov 28: The new additional court building, Dima Hasao District Judiciary was on Saturday inaugurated by the Chief Justice (Acting) of Gauhati High Court, Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, in presence of Gauhati High Court Judge in-charge administrative department, Justice Manas Ranjan Pathak, Portfolio Judge of the District of Dima Hasao Justice Manish Choudhury and other dignitaries of the district.

The new additional court building was placed after handing over the additional circuit house by the Dima Hasao District Administration to the District Judiciary. The renovation of the building was done at an approximate budget of Rs. 1 crore with three court rooms and one legal aid clinic to attend legal services.