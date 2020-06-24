New ADOs must ensure scams like PM Kisan does not happen in future: CM

Sonowal presents appointment letters to 111 ADOs

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: “Lots of irregularities took place in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Kishan Sanman Nidhi scheme in the state and no one, who embezzled the money meant for the farmers, would be spared. The new ADOs will have to shoulder that responsibility of ensuring that no such corrupt practices take place in future,” stated chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal while distributing appointment letters to 111 Agriculture Development Officers (ADO) under Agriculture Department at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on Wednesday.

Sonowal urged the new appointees to take up the mantle of strict and proper implementation of schemes like Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card, PM Kisan, Kishan Credit Card etc. for bringing rapid development in agriculture and allied sectors.

He called on the newly recruited ADOs to guide the farmers and solve their problems while making them aware about latest technologies in the field of Agriculture. He informed that Agriculture Department would recruit additional 3189 personnel including Agricultural Extension Officers, Village Level Extension Workers (VLEW) etc while 157 technical recruitments would be made by the department including junior engineers within this year itself.

Informing that Assam did business of Agricultural products worth Rs 357 crore during the 70 days of lockdown period, Sonowal said that due to the state government’s initiative Assam’s farmers could export their produce to the markets of London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Singapore etc.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora, in his address, asked the newly appointed ADOs to put in best efforts to revolutionise the sector. Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Aminul Hoque Laskar, MP Dr Rajdeep Roy, Principal Secretary of Agriculture Department Rajesh Prasad also spoke at the programme which was attended by Media and Legal Advisers to the chief minister Hrishikesh Goswami and Shantanu Bharali among others.