New Appointees Must Bring Positive Work Culture: Assam CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to 218 assistant engineers in Panchayat & Rural Development Department, 155 technical officers in Public Health Engineering Department and 173 junior administrative assistants (JAAs) in General Administration Department at a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

Calling on the new appointees to bring new work culture to government machinery, the chief minister said that government schemes have suffered in Assam due to the reluctance to hard work. On many occasions in the past, funds received from the Central Government for implementation of development schemes could not be utilised fully due to the apathy of officials engaged in the works here, he said.

The chief minister also informed that from next year, engineers would be recruited through one single exam once in a year and they would be posted across various departments as per their preferences. As P&RD is a very crucial department which is responsible for implementing development schemes at the grassroots, newly appointed assistant engineers in the department would be required to dedicatedly engage themselves in the same, he added.

“Assam stood at the last position in the country in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission though there was no dearth of funds. Our government is striving hard to provide targeted 62 lakh piped water connections in Assam by next year and 12 lakh households have already been provided piped water. The newly recruited technical officers of PHED would be engaged in implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission to expedite activities,” the chief minister asserted.

Saying that Janata Bhawan is the nerve centre of state’s administration, the chief minister hoped that the newly appointed JAAs would augment functioning of Janata Bhawan. He also said that all pending files in Janata Bhawan would be cleared from February 1 and all employees have to work hard for that. He warned that corruption and negligence in duty would not be tolerated and timely service delivery must be ensured to the public.

He also informed that the state government is steadfast in its commitment of giving 1 lakh jobs to state’s youths by May and taking all necessary steps in this regard.

Minister of P&RD, GAD and PHED Ranjeet Kumar Dass, in his speech, said that the state government is striving towards fulfillment of all its promises under the dynamic leadership of the chief minister and new recruits would augment the functioning of the departments.

Tea Tribes Welfare minister Sanjay Kishan and several top government officials were also present at the programme.