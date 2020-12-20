New BTC chief declares Kokrajhar as ‘city of peace’

UPPL, BJP and GSP coalition in BTC to remain intact: Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 20: The newly elected BTC chief Pramod Boro while interacting with reporters in Kokrajhar on Sunday, emphasised to build Kokrajhar as a ‘city of peace’ in BTC administration.

As part of the peace initiative of CEM Boro, the EC resolved to provide three flower pots with white roses to all the shops in the market area as a symbol of lasting peace in the area. Boro revealed, “Elected MCLAs of the UPPL party rushed to Shillong in Meghalaya on Saturday evening for a little recreation after the BTC elections.”

On the other hand, he said that the UPPL, BJP, and GSP coalition government is intact with a majority and there is no fear of the numbers decreasing in future. “The writ petition lodged by BPF to the High Court against the BTC government was only to create tension. This will have no impact upon the coalition government,” he maintained.

He further informed that the first Executive Council (EC) of Bodoland Territorial jurisdiction held on December 18 has resolved to make a request to government of India and government of Assam to expedite the process of the clauses of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) accord implementation as well requesting for a tripartite meeting on the matter with the governments. Keeping in mind various reports related to delays in land sale permission and issues related to land transfer have been received from time, the Executive Council entrusted the responsibility of preparing a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for streamlining all related matters and permissions for public convenience.

The EC also resolved to request Assam government for early implementation of Orunodoi and Svayem Schemes in BTR region with proper distribution of the rights and welfare aspects. Boro further directed all officials of BTC to work with full dedication, transparency and honesty to ensure all round development of the region.