New conference hall of THB College inaugurated

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Sept 29: A new conference hall of Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Jamugurihat constructed under MLA fund with a cost of Rs 20 lakhs was formally inaugurated by Padma Hazarika; MLA Sootea LAC on September 28.

A meeting was also organised during the occasion with Ganesh Pathak, former principal of the college in the chair. After inaugurating the conference hall, MLA Padma Hazarika also unveiled the college magazine edited by Deepshikha Saikia ‘Chintabitan’ comprising 28 articles published by Tridhara Sahitya Chora.

Additionally, other books including ‘Snatak Mahalar Byabaharik Padartha Bigyan’ jointly compiled by Dr Rashna Rajkhowa and Deepan Kumar Sarma, Dr Rashna Rajkhowa’s ‘Chinaki Ghatanar Boigyanik Byakhya’ were released by Pallavpran Goswami, commandant of 12th Assam Police Battalion. Indra Prasad Saikia, former professor of the college and a prominent writer also unveiled his books ‘Abstract of research work of the Faculties’ edited by Dr Amal Saikia and ‘News Letter’ edited by Ramesh Dabari.

On the other hand, dramatist Pankaj Jyoti Bhuyan released the book ‘Snatak Moholar Sarir Bigyan aaru Jiba Bigyan’ jointly compiled by Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya and Dr Rimlim Dutta. Earlier, MLA Padma Hazarika also inaugurated a girl’s common room and a flag pad.