New Covid Hospital in South Kamrup

HT Correspondent
MIRZA, June 27: In view of the rising number of COVID cases in the State, the Patanjali Quarantine Center at Bangara in South Kamarup has been converted into a COVID hospital. State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Center and led the opening of the COVID hospital on Saturday.
He said that the center has been converted into a covid hospital to accommodate about 250 infected patients. The minister said that the patients would be admitted to the center from midnight on Monday.
