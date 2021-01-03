New dy adviser of Hojai VDP appointed

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Jan 3: Former vice-president of Hojai Civic body Samir Sarkar has been appointed as the new Honorary Deputy Adviser, Village Defence Organisation of Hojai.

Governor of Assam appointed Sarkar on December 31 last vide an order issued to the Government of Assam and a notification to all the concerned authorities.

Notably, the former Deputy Adviser Anupam Paul had been terminated by the same order as per Rule 21(1) of Assam Village Defence Organisation Rules, 1986. While talking to the HT correspondent on Sunday, Sarkar expressed his happiness over the appointment and ensured to carry forward his works sincerely.