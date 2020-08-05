New general secretaries cannot contest Assembly polls: Dass

Pradesh BJP announces new executive body for nest 3-year session

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Assam BJP on Tuesday announced its new executive committee for the upcoming 2020-23 session with eight vice presidents and four general secretaries.

Dr. Hemprabha Borthakur, Biju Kalita Medhi, Rekharani Das Boro, Swapnaneel Baruah, Ratan Teron, Pulak Gohain, Jayanta Das and Jayanta Malla Baruah have been included as vice presidents of the unit.

Silchar MP Dr. Rajdweep Roy, Jorhat MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das and Phanindra Nath Sarma have been appointed as general secretaries of the party for the upcoming session.

Nine secretaries besides presidents of Yuba Morcha and Mahila Morcha were also appointed.

Rajkumar Sharma will be the treasurer while Manoj Sharaf will be the assistant treasurer of the state unit

Diplu Ranjan Sharma, Kishore Updahyay, Krishnomoni Chutia, Lucy Roy, Sukumar Biswas, Akoni Devi, Benudhar Nath, Taranga Gogoi and Parami Das have been included as secretaries of the new committee.

Anup Barman has been appointed as president of Yuva Morcha, Aparajita Bhuyan as president of Mahila Morcha and Haren Dewri has been appointed as ST Morchaa of the state unit BJP.

Likewise, Nawarun Medhi has been appointed as SC Morcha president, Bitopan Raidongia as president of OBC Morcha, Prahlad Gowala as president of Tea Morcha, Prafulla Borah as president of Kishan Morcha and Muktar Hussain Khan has been appointed as president of Minority Morcha of state unit BJP.

On Tuesday, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said the general secretaries of the party can not contest the ensuing assembly polls. The party has given preference to woman leaders in the new executive committee, he said.