New power line to be installed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 4: Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Thursday informed that the construction of 33KV Diphu Medical College Feeder is complete and it is going to be charged any time on or after March 3.

The APDCL cautioned the public that they should not come close or touch newly installed poles and other materials of newly constructed 33KV feeder of DMC.

The DMC is currently under inadequate power and gets flooded during rain as the water from the surrounding hills rush to the campus.