New TD vaccination to be launched in Darrang

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Dec 13: Along with the rest of the state mass vaccination programme for children to prevent Tetanus and Diphtheria is set to be launched in Darrang district from December 14. In this connection a meeting of the district level task force was held at the deputy commissioner’s office on Tuesday last.

The meeting chaired by additional deputy commissioner in charge of Health, Darrang, Kumar Surajit Borah focussed on how to reach out to the targeted population of nearly forty thousand beneficiaries.

Joint director of health, Darrang Dr Ruplal Nunisa, additional chief medical and health officer (in charge) Dr Nirmal Kumar Beria, District Immunization Officer Dr Ashini Kumar Dhing took part in the discussion.