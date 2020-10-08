New terminal building coming up at Guwahati airport

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: To meet the futuristic demands of Guwahati city and add to the infrastructural development of the expanding city, Airports Authority of India (AAI) is constructing a new integrated terminal building in Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) here at the cost of Rs.1232 crore, an AAI spokesperson said here on Wednesday.

The LGBI airport currently handles over six million passengers annually. The new terminal building will be capable to handle 4300 domestic and 200 international passengers during peak hours and about 10 million passengers annually. Equipped with 64 check in counters, 20 self-check in kiosk, six baggage carousels, in-line baggage security screening system and 10 aero bridges, the terminal will be an energy efficient building, the spokesperson said.

With total built up area of 1,02,500 sqm, the terminal will have two levels, arrival at the lower/apron level and departure at the upper level. In addition to these two primary floors, there will be two more floors; a mezzanine between the two levels, part of which serves as the air-side arrival corridor for passengers alighting from the boarding bridges. The other part of this mezzanine acts as a service floor for the baggage handling system used for outbound baggage, he said.

The design of the terminal building is inspired by Icarus, the mythological figure, one of the earliest inspirations of human flight. The airport roof is styled using the art of Origami, the design is an ode to human endeavour, crafts and innovation. The façade of the terminal will reflect the same language of Origami in certain parts owing to the need of solid wall surfaces, he said.

More than 38% of the project work is completed and the new terminal building is scheduled to be ready by June, 2022. Serving to the one of the fastest growing cities in India, Guwahati airport also has connectivity with the South East Asia region and is going to attract more passengers in the coming years, he added.