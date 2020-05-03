New twist to Santosh Hojai’s murder case, DSP’s hand alleged

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 2: The abduction and killing of Dimasa trader Santosh Hojai took a new turn when Hojai’s wife Jayanta Hojai on Saturday submitted an affidavit before the Gauhati High Court stating that a deputy superintendent of police (DSP)-ranked officer was involved in the brutal killing of Hojai. A militant-turned contractor Santosh Hojai was kidnapped from his house by a groups of unidentified miscreants at Gamadi Hower under Harangajao police station on April 24. The miscreants came in a Bolero car (without number plate) defying the nationwide lockdown against the COVID-19. Hojai’s body was recovered on Thursday evening along NH 27 (around 100km from his home) at Lailing reserve forest under Langting police station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

After the refusal of Harangajao police station to accept an FIR. Hojai’s wife moved the Gauhati High Court which ordered for a detailed report from the police into the abduction case. However, after the recovery of the body, Jayanta Hojai filed a fresh affidavit where she alleged that a DSP level officer Surjya Kanta Moran was involved in the brutal killing of the contractor. “Moran had purchased 15 litres of diesel from Maibang petrol pump, which was used for burning the body of the contractor,” Hojai alleged in her fresh affidavit. Gauhati High Court on Thursday had directed the director-general of police to submit a detailed report of the incident on Monday. For the same, Deputy inspector-general (Southern range), Dilip Kumar Deb, visited Haflong to take stock of the incident. Hojai’s body, which was referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for autopsy by Haflong Civil Hospital, confirmed that he was burnt alive by pouring diesel. Hojai, 38, — a former DHD leader turned social worker and businessman — leaves behind two daughters and a little baby boy.

Meanwhile, Dimasa Students Union (DSU) strrongly condemned the kidnapping and murder of Hojai and demanded a CBI or NIA investigation immediately. Notably, the body was found buried and dug out in the presence of an executive magistrate. “Kidnapping and killing of an innocent person like Hojai, who was a businessman, a father of three and a former DHD leader, can destabilise peace in the district. It is shocking that such an unfortunate incident happened amid the lockdown when movement of people and vehicles are restricted,” said DSU general secretary Pramith Sengyung. En route to Silchar for autopsy, hundreds gathered in Harangajao and stopped the police vehicles escorting the body and raised slogans. Senior advocate Upamanyu Hazarika on Thursday accused Dispur of “misusing” the lockdown to “illegally” crack down on detractors. “Your sacrifice will not go in vain, your spirits of fighting and patience to bear of every brutality of tortures will encourage of our new generation,” former DHD chairman Dilip Nunisa posted. Hazarika, Prabajan Virodhi Mancha convener and a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), said among many cases in the past month, two were “illustrative” – that of Pankaj Saikia, sales manager of Mahindra in Upper Assam and this of Hojai.

Meanwhile, former MLA Samarjit Haflongbar also demanded a CBI probe into the brutal murder of Santosh Hojai. In a letter to the chief minister, Haflongbar said, “After six days from the date of the victim was picked up, his body was recovered on April 30 buried. He was brutally murdered and burned with pouring inflammable material. Apart from several injuries on body, the eyeballs and tongue were also outside of its actual positions, besides his toe and nails were removed which the postmortem report shall clearly mention. Considering the nature of death the investigation requires forensic laboratory test to identify the cause of death. A section of people of Harangajao area have seen the white Bolero plying on the road without its nameplate carrying Police personnel. Hence, involvement of particular Police personnel headed by DSP Surjyakanta Moran is suspected,” he said in the letter.

“The police personnel taking fuel separately in Jerkins instead of vehicle’s oil tank from Maibang Petrol Pump was recorded in CCTV Camera, and body of the victim witnessing burn signs that also brought suspicion of the involvement of police personnel in the brutal murder of Santosh Hojai,” he further alleged adding, “In the present situation prevailing in the district because of the nation-wide lockdown, it is shocking to see how 5 gunmen could freely come in a white bolero vehicle to a private residence and ask the whereabouts of the person in Dimasa and Assamese dialect. In the present situation prevailing in the district, I earnestly request your honour to kindly look into the matter and take necessary steps for instituting a CBI Inquiry and also emphatically provide an adequate compensation to the family of the victim,” he added.