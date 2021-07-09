Newly appointed CMD Siba Prasad Mohanty feted 

HT Correspondent

NAMRUP, July 8: Dibrugarh District Students’ Association welcomed the newly appointed chairman and managing director of BVFCL Dr Siba Prasad Mohanty. Notably, BVFCL is currently the largest public enterprise chemical fertiliser industry in the entire Northeast established in the sixties. During a press meet, AASU Dibrugarh district general secretary Abani Kumar Gogoi said, “We suspect that a suspicious game plan is being made to close down the 2nd and 3rd unit of BVFCL. The then Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2006 while laying the foundation stone for setup of 4th unit in Namrup BVFCL, announced the repairing of 2nd and 3rd unit of BVFCL, but nothing has been done for the same as of yet.”

Later, former Union minister DV Sadanda Gowda also announced the setup of Namrup 4th unit and maintenance of the previous 2 plants. That too has not brought about any change. They asked the government to look into the matter immediately, failing which it warned to hit the streets.