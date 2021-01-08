Next CM candidate to be decided by party: BJP

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 7: The candidate for Assam’s next chief minister will be decided by the party. This was disclosed by co-in-charge of Assam BJP Pawan Sharma here on Thursday.

Sharma was on a visit to Karbi Anglong to discuss party’s poll strategy for the upcoming assembly elections.

He was accompanied by NE State BJP general secretary (org.) Ajay Jamwal and State BJP general secretary Rajdeep Roy and State BJP secretary and in-charge of East Karbi Anglong BJP, Diplu Ranjan Sharma.

A close door meeting was held at Arboretum-cum-Craft Centre here.

West Karbi Anglong BJP president Radip Ronghang and MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi, EMs MS Timung, Prodip Rongpi, Rupsing Teron, Ratan Teron and MACs DU Maslai, Prabhat Ch Taro, Rina Terangpi and leaders of nine MAC Constituencies were present in the meeting.