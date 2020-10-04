Next polls to be a fight between two civilisations: Himanta

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 4: State finance minister and North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that the elections in the state would turn into the fight between two civilisations.

“For next some years, the elections in Assam will be the fight between two civilisations. A civilisation will not recognise Srimanta Sankardeva, they will try to grab the land of the birth place of Sankardeva. This civilisation doesn’t understand the Bhagavata. They will use fake names on Facebook and do Love Jihad. But another civilisation will warn them not to stand on the land of birth of Mahapurush Sankardeva,” Sarma said addressing the state executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Sivasagar.

“We are ahead in this fight. Therefore, the Congress has surrendered itself to the AIUDF,” Sarma said taking a dig at Congress.

He claimed that BJP politics is concerned with winning the hearts of the people.

“Some new political parties say that they will go door to door. But we believe in the politics of winning the hearts of the people,” Sarma said.

“BJP was born not for politics, but for nation-building,” Sarma said.

He alleged that some forces have posed threats to the culture and civilisation of the state.

Earlier, Sarma inaugurated two new road projects in Sivasagar district.

The projects have been inaugurated under the state-owned priority development (SOPD-G), Nazira and Amguri sub-division.

“Inaugurated few more road projects under SOPD-G, Nazira & Amguri Subdivision. Worth Rs 22.46 cr Geleki Ali Road (6.6 km), Mekipur Chariali to Borshil (12km). Worth Rs 36.21 cr Dodhar Ali Road (11.90 km), Mejenga Station Road (11.20 km), Gelaky (6.24 km),” Sarma tweeted.