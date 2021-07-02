NF Railway launches mobile vaccination cum wellness centre 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 1: In order to prevent the spread of Covid-19, NF Railway has launched a massive vaccination drive across its jurisdiction. On the occasion of National Doctor’s Day on July 1, a special vaccination cum wellness train was run from Kamakhya station for health check-up and vaccination of Railway employees and beneficiaries posted at remote wayside stations.

Anshul Gupta, general manager, NF Railway inspected the arrangements in the train and flagged it off from Kamakhya station. The medical health unit in the train was manned by doctors and paramedical staff.

The train left from Kamakhya Railway Station at 9:00 am and halted at Azara, Mirza, Chaygaon, Bamunigaon and Boko stations of Assam for health check-up and Covid-19 vaccination of railway employees and beneficiaries of this area.

As railway employees are working round the clock in these challenging times, railway administration is making all out efforts to vaccinate all railway staff and beneficiaries in the quickest possible time.

It may be mentioned here that Northeast Frontier Railway has taken several health care initiatives to restrict the spread of Covid-19. The steps include equipping the existing railway hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients, organising vaccination drives for its employees and beneficiaries, running Oxygen Express trains for supply of life saving oxygen, etc.