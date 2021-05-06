NF Railway to assist states with Covid care coaches

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 5: In the relentless fight against Covid, the ministry of railways is undertaking deployment of Covid care coaches to places of demand by respective states on a war-footing, mobilising workforce and material for this task through rapid action. The Railways has made a fleet of nearly 4,000 isolation coaches with almost 64,000 beds to serve as isolation units.

In the latest development, with the states of Nagaland and Gujarat seeking isolation coaches, the Railway has catered to their demand and positioned the coaches at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya and Dimapur respectively. As per states’ demand currently 232 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed-capacity of nearly 4,000 beds.

On Wednesday, state health minister HimantaBiswaSarma along with NF Railway GM Anshul Gupta inspected Guwahati railway station to assess the preparedness of Covid care coaches.

The Assam government has urged NF Railway to prepare 150 covid care coaches at various locations over the state which will be placed at identified stations as and when required by the state authorities. Recently, 10 Covid care coaches have been placed at Dimapur Railway Station in Nagaland and handed over to the state government for admitting Covid patients.

NFR is committed to assist all states within its jurisdiction with provision of Covid care coaches as and when request is received from respective state governments to cope with the rising need of hospitalisation owing to Covid -19 pandemic situations.