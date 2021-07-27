NF Railway’s apportioned revenue earnings increase  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 26: The apportioned revenue target of the Northeast Frontier Railway for the current FY 2021-22 is Rs 6660.59 crore. Against the proportionate target up to June 2021 of RS 1029.30 crore, the actual revenue earned during this period is Rs 1296.96 crore. This is an increase of nearly 25%. The inward goods traffic during the last FY 2020-21 was also 23% higher in comparison to the FY 2019-20.

Notably, the initiative by the BDU units of various divisions has been successful in bringing in new modes of traffic to railways from the road sector. Several BDU interactions with various prospective transporters have been held so far. As a result, Maize transportation by rail is expected to increase by 100%. Interaction with the tea industry is also being held for pursuing the industry for using rail transportation. As a result of vigorous BDU initiatives loading of edible oil from Bangladesh has started & Liquid Nitrogen from Bhutan is expected. Loading of Rubber & Rubber-based products from Tripura towards various parts of the country by railways is also expected.

An MoU has also been signed with the IWAI (Inland Waterways Authorities of India) for intermodal transport of goods at Guwahati and Jogighopa. This is expected to lead to low-cost transportation of goods in the NE region. 18 new stations have also been opened for additional goods traffic handling during 2020-21, and 10 more stations during 2021-22. One new FCI siding has been commissioned at Archipathar, which will cater to parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Greenfield goods sheds (PPP mode) at Mohitnagar, Rangiya, and Baihata are also coming up.

Container traffic over NFR has also increased significantly. During the first quarter of FY 2021-20, NFR already operated 98 container rakes. This is an increase of 172% in comparison to the corresponding period of last year. There are 11 container handling terminals over Northeast Frontier Railway. Major inward commodities that are being carried by container include Tiles, Sponge Iron, Bitumen, White Cement, Marbles, Coils, Liquid-Paraffin, Pulses & Pebbles. While major outward commodities carried by container include Concrete Paver Blocks, Tea & Jute Gunny Bags, etc. Transportation of various types of Agri-Products, horticulture items from NE & Bengal area in outward direction through containers is also being encouraged.