NFR comes up with unique presentation at Hornbill Festival 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 2: The Northeast Frontier has showcased itself in the exhibition at the Hornbill Festival being held at the Naga Heritage village Kisama located near Kohima. NF Railway’s unique and interesting stall at the famous Hornbill Festival that started from December 1 was inaugurated by J Alam, chief secretary, Govt of Nagaland in presence of Anshul Gupta, general manager of NF Railway. The general manager of NF Railway also graced as the chief guest of Thursday’s cultural programme at the Hornbill Festival.

The NF Railway’s presentation depicts modernisation of Indian Railways with ongoing rail connectivity works in North-eastern region. Many informative write ups and railway models are being displayed in the exhibition which attracted a large number of visitors. A PRS counter has also been opened at the exhibition to facilitate railway passengers and local population.

The Hornbill Festival, a yearly feature taking place in the first week of December is a modern-day cultural extravaganza of all Naga tribes. The festival was conceptualised to showcase Naga culture, traditional and contemporary, in the spirit of unity in diversity. NF Railway serves the region by bringing in essential and trade commodities; hence the presentation of Railways at this famous event gives a wholesome perspective with additional travel facilities to tourists like the PRS counter.

It may be mentioned here that Rail connectivity to North-eastern states has been the most important project for Indian Railways. In this regard, Anshul Gupta called on Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Nagaland at Kohima on December 1. During the meet, Railway connectivity for economic progress of the state was discussed upon.

NF Railway is executing various rail connectivity projects in NE region including Dimapur – Kohima new line project. This 82.5 km long new railway line will connect existing station Dhansiri near Dimapur to Zubza near Kohima. Out of total stretch, 2.75 km are within Assam area and the rest 79.75 km within Nagaland.