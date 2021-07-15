NFR contributes to local economy by increasing loading of outward commodities 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 14: Despite the Covid-19 challenges, freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of loading in the month of June 2021 for NF Railway. It loaded 2.327 MT this year till June as compared to 1.479 MT done in the corresponding period of last year. This is an increase of 57.3%. Loading of few commodities increased by a good margin in NFR during this year up to June, 2021. Food grains loading during the year up to June 2021 increased by 79.5% in comparison to the same period as last year. Dolomite loading increased by 817.4%, container loading increased by 200%, fertiliser loading increased by 55.6%, cement loading increased by 50.0%, other commodities increased by 187.6%; and it is an overall increase of 57.3% in comparison to the last years loading up to June 2020.

Various steps and initiatives are being taken by NFR to further improve the transportation of freight. This includes the opening of new stations for handling inward and outward goods traffic, the introduction of 24×7 working in goods sheds, regular virtual meetings with producers and stakeholders for attracting piecemeal loading, initiatives by Business Development Units (BDUs) at Headquarters and Divisional levels and improvement in the average speed of freight trains due to continuous monitoring. The average speed of goods carrying trains in NFR increased by 28.5% from 36.10 Kmph to 46.40 Kmph during the month of June 2021.

As a result of BDUs initiatives, local traders and producers could access larger markets for their products. NFR transported 155 VPUs for Pepsi cola from Azara to Naharlagun and Agartala. 82 VPUs for other FMCG products from Changsari and Azara, 109 VPUs for jute bales from Alipurduar were also transported to different destinations. Moreover, 13 rakes of Kisan Rail has been run, 3,433 wagons of stone chips loaded from different destinations, 3,738 piecemeal wagons of cement traffic and 1,132 wagons of clinker traffic have been loaded and ginger and plastic beans traffic also captured from the Tinsukia division. During the period from August 2020 to June 2021, NF Railway transported 167 VPUs of jute belt, 486 VPUs of agricultural produce, 172 VPUs of Pepsi products, 50 VPUs of the automobile (tractor), 6 VPUs of power tiller and 7 VPUs of PVC pipes as a new stream of traffic.