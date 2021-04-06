NFR extends festival special train between Agartala, Habibganj

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 5: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend services of festival special train running between Habibganj and Agartala by 8 trips with revised days and timings to clear extra rush of passengers.

Moreover, the railways will run one weekly express special train between Muzaffarpur and Yesvantpur junction via Katihar junction and Malda Town from this month for convenience of passengers.

Train No. 01665 Habibganj – Agartala weekly festival special will run with revised days and timings leaving from Habibganj on every Thursday at 3.30 pm to reach Agartala at 8.15 pm on Saturday. Services of this train have been extended to run from April 8 to May 27 for 8 trips. In return direction, Train No. 01666 Agartala – Habibganj weekly festival special will run with revised days and timings leaving from Agartala on every Sunday at 3.00 pm to reach Habibganj at 4.35 pm on Tuesday. Services of this train have been extended to run from April 11 to May 30 for 8 trips. The trains will run with fully reserved accommodation and will have AC- 2 tier, AC- 3 tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches for convenience of the passengers.

Train No. 05228 Muzaffarpur – Yesvantpur weekly express special will run on every Monday w.e.f. April 5 to June 28 leaving Muzaffarpur at 7.25 am to reach Yesvantpur at 11.15 am on third day. In return direction, Train No. 05227 Yesvantpur – Muzaffarpur weekly express special will run on every Wednesday w.e.f. April 7 to June 30 leaving Yesvantpur junction at 11.55 pm to reach Muzaffarpur junction at 1.10 am on fourth day. The train will run via Katihar junction and Malda Town and will have AC 1st class, AC-2 tier, AC- 3 tier, sleeper class, second class accommodation for passengers.