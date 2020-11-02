NFR freight loading improved during October

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 2: The loading of items in freight carrying trains from NFR has been showing an increasing trend.

During the month of October 2020 NFR loaded 0.7384 MT of goods, which is 5.3% more than the loading of 0.7022 MT done during the corresponding month of 2019.

During the month of October Cement loading increased by 140% and POL loading increased by 83.8%. It may be mentioned here that freight figures continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of earnings and loading in the month of October 2020 for Indian Railways.

In the month of October 2020 Indian Railways loading was 108.16 million tonnes which is 15% higher compared to last year’s loading for the same period (93.75 million tonnes). Loading includes 46.97 million tonnes of coal, 14.68 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.03 million tonnes of food grains, 5.93 million tonnes of fertilizers and 6.62 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker).

In this period Indian Railways earned INR10405.12 crores from freight loading which is also INR868.90 crores, 9% higher compared to last year’s earnings for the same period (INR 9536.22 crores).