NFR further enhances safety of train movement

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 12: In yet another effort to further improve safety of train movement, Automatic Computerized Axle Box Temperature measurement system has been installed in Kamakhya and New Bongaigaon stations of NFR.

Notably, the Automatic Computerized Axle Box Temperature measurement system is a fully automated wayside detection system and consists of data acquisition equipment deployed by the side of railway track which acquires temperatures of axle boxes and wheels treads of every passing train.

The acquired data is then analysed and axle boxes running hot due to some defects and wheels running hot due to brake-binding are identified. Alarms are raised when the parameters are found exceeding prescribed upper limits in the form of SMS alerts or any other suitable means. The parameters acquired by system are also relayed to a computer server which is available to users of the system through a website.

The system was installed in Kamakhya station in February last and till now 3 successful detections have been done. While at New Bongaigaon, since its installation on February last, 5 successful detections have been done in freight carrying trains. NFR is further mulling to install the same at New Guwahati, Lumding and Badarpur stations during 2020.