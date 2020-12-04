NFR GM holds review meeting with all departmental heads

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 3: Anshul Gupta, who joined as the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway on 1st December held a review meeting with all the Departmental Heads and Divisional Railway Managers of NFR on Wednesday last. During the meeting, detailed discussion was held on various aspects related to safe running of trains throughout the jurisdiction of NFR. He reiterated that safety is of utmost importance and instructed to adopt zero tolerance towards safety in train running. Punctuality of passenger special trains was also discussed, in view of introduction of more trains to meet the demand of passengers.

GM reviewed the freight loading/unloading scenario of NFR in view of the current COVID pandemic situations. The performances of Business Development Units (BDUs) set up in each division and the Head Quarter to provide transporters better facilities and a hassle-free experience and to bring in new streams of traffic to Railways, were also deliberated upon.