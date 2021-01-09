NFR holds exhibition of safety items

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: To encourage local entrepreneurs to come forward to make various items locally and to promote the vendor base for procurement of items, exhibition of items in use in various departments of Railways are being held at various locations.

This is being done in connection with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It is expected that local small and medium entrepreneurs will get benefited with this initiative of NFR.

NFR has been holding various exhibitions in locations like Rangiya, New Bongaigaon under Rangiya division, at Alipurduar Jn under Alipurduar division, at Tinsukia under Tinsukia division and at Katihar under Katihar division.

In the exhibition organised by the Rangiya division, various items which are being used for safety related purposes in NFR were displayed. These items can be manufactured locally by local vendors with initiatives. Necessary specifications and guidance can also be provided if needed. Similarly, exhibitions were also held at places like Katihar, Alipurduar Jn and Tinsukia on January 8 where various RDSO (Research Design and Standards Organisation) approved critical, safety items with low vendor base were displayed for encouragement and development of prospective local vendors.

The exhibition at Alipurduar and Tinsukia division was inaugurated by Divisional Railway Managers and exhibition at Katihar was inaugurated by Addl. Divisional Railway Manager. Displays of about 50 items were kept at the exhibition venues for guidance and information of the prospective local vendors. Prospective vendors were guided about the technical specification of the items and process of registration with RDSO.