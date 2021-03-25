NFR increases freight transportation, bid to boost local economy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 24: In order to improve transportation of freight traffic, Northeast Frontier Railway has been opening new stations for handling inward and outward goods traffic. Few more railway stations have been opened for freight traffic during last month enabling easier transportation of various goods by customers.

Several steps taken by NFR during February, 2021 for better customer interface are:

In order to augment revenue from goods segment Jogbani station under Katihar Division was notified as container rail terminal (CRT) for handling of container traffic with chassis stuffing/De-stuffing operation and lift on lift off (LO-LO) facility w.e.f. February 4 up to March 31. Further to ensure business friendly environment and to reduce detention of rolling stock, N. F. Railway has declared round the clock business hours at Jogbani station until further advice w.e.f. Februray. Earlier the business hours were 6 am to 10 pm.

Bhanga goods terminal under Lumding division has also been declared round the clock working hours until further order w.e.f. February 26 for customer convenience. Earlier the working hours were 6 am to 10 pm. At present round the clock working hours are there in 18 goods shed over NFR.

Ambassa station under Lumding division was opened for handling of all inward goods traffic except coal, POL, livestock, explosive and crane consignment for a period of 01 (one) year on experimental basis w.e.f. February.

Tetelia station under Lumding division has been opened for handling of both outward & inward booking of all goods traffic except coal, POL, live-stock, explosive and crane consignment until further advice w.e.f. Februray 23.

Dekargaon station under Rangiya division was opened for inward handling of iron & steel consignment (Crane consignment) on experimental basis for a period of 03 months only w.e.f. Februray 19.

Debit /Credit system has been notified in favour of NTPC, Salakati private siding of Alipurduar division for inward traffic w.e.f. Februray 9 which will be valid up to September 30.

Goalpara town station under Rangiya division has been opened for handling of both outward & inward parcel traffic until further advice w.e.f. February 11.

First outward Kishan rail train from N.F. Railway was run on February 12 from Dhupguri to Dharmanagar and Bhanga with potato. During February, 2021, 15 Kisan rails have been operated from different locations in the jurisdiction of NFR.

Operation of new PCET (Parcel Cargo Express Train) in the circuit of Vanjipalaiym-New Guwahati-Vanjipalaium has been commenced on Januaray 30.The running of PCET from NFR was commenced on February 4.

These steps will boost local economy as local traders will now be able to bring and book items through these stations by availing the newly provided facilities.

It may be mentioned here that the Business Development Units (BDU) created in all the five divisions of NFR are regularly getting in touch with existing and likely transportation agencies to know the actual need of various industries.