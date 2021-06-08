NFR joins hands with UNICEF to spread Covid awareness 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 7: The Northeast Frontier Railway and UNICEF Assam have joined hands to spread public awareness on Covid-19 in the state. As part of the collaboration, 36 railway stations (14 under Rangiya Railway Division, 13 under Tinsukia Railway Division, and nine under the Lumding Railway Division) across the state will disseminate information on Covid-19 and related topics, starting with the Guwahati and Kamakhya Railway Stations.

This collaboration aims to support ongoing efforts by the department of health and family welfare and the National Health Mission (NHM), Government of Assam.

Information on Covid-19 that has been disseminated by the government, including types of masks to use, Covid appropriate behaviours (CAB), vaccines, mental health, home isolation and care, strains of the virus, helpline numbers, among others, would be placed at the entry and exit gates, platforms, foot bridges and waiting rooms of the railway stations, along with 20 coaches at the Guwahati Railway Station that have been converted to temporary isolation wards.

Northeast Frontier Railway GM Anshul Gupta said, “Railways is making all efforts in the fight against Covid-19. We are running Oxygen Express trains for supply of oxygen to the states, operating special Covid care centres in our hospitals for treatment of Covid positive patients and have provided coaches for isolation of patients whenever required. In this fight, awareness is the most important tool. Northeast Frontier Railway is running awareness campaigns in its jurisdiction to make people aware about Covid appropriate behaviour. This joint initiative with UNICEF Assam will go a long way in educating lakhs of people using railway premises regularly and will help restrict the spread of Covid-19 to a great extent.”

According to UNICEF Assam’s chief of field office, Madhulika Jonathan, “The current scenario can be overcome only with active participation from citizens. As per research, we know that Covid-19 spreads through the aerosols of an infected person, and it can spread fast. However, new mutants can also increase the rate and severity of the infection.”

The duration of the collaboration will be three months.