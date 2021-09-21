NFR observes Swacchta Pakhwada

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: The Northeast Frontier Railway has started ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ campaign to promote awareness about cleanliness from September 16. The campaign will continue till September 30. The campaign has been launched to sensitise people about maintenance of proper hygiene, encourage desisting from open defecation for keeping the stations and railway tracks clean. During the Pakhwada, intensive cleaning and sanitisation of stations, trains, track, colonies and other railway establishments are being carried out.

On the first day, a large number of staff and officers took the ‘Swachhta Pledge’ followed by Shramdaan programme in all the divisions. From the first day, various activities were organised at railway colonies, workplaces and station premises to spread awareness amongst railway employees, their family members and passengers.

A number of activities have been planned during this period to inform, educate and communicate all the stakeholders on resisting use of plastic, observing good sanitation habits including prevention of open defecation and use of bio-toilets. Extensive cleaning operations will be undertaken in various places like stations and its premises, trains, railway colonies among other places within NF Railway. Emphasis will be on segregation of waste by setting up separate dustbins; cleanliness and quality of drinking water will be checked during this special drive.

As part of ‘Swachhta Pakhwada,’ each day up to September 30 will be observed targeting monitoring and improvement of different aspects related to cleanliness and hygiene.