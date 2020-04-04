NFR produces 20,000 masks, 800 litres of hand sanitisers for its staff

COVID-19: ‘On-duty staff and contract labourers are using hand sanitisers and practicing social distancing’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 4: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has produced nearly 20,000 masks and over 800 litres of hand sanitisers for use by on-duty staff in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The masks are being made by employees who are working from home while the hand sanitisers are being manufactured at various depots of the NFR, the release issued by its Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda on Saturday said.

The masks are being manufactured at Agartala, Alipurduar, Lumding, Silchar, Katihar, Tinsukia and Rangiya, it said.

As these items are of great necessity during the current crucial period, this is in addition to the various other measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Till April 1, the Indian Railways has manufactured a total of 2.87 lakh masks and 25,806 litres of hand sanitisers across the country, the release said.

On-duty staff and contract labourers are using hand sanitisers and practicing social distancing at work, it said.

Since March 25, the NFR has run more than 200 freight train rakes loaded with foodgrains, the release added.

Operation and maintenance staff of NFR are working round the clock, since freight operations of Indian Railways are running 24 X 7 to maintain supplies of essentials items and other goods throughout the nation. To ensure safety of these staff and boost their morale, following is being ensured at all workplaces.

Masks and hand sanitizers are being made available to all staff coming on duty. These are also being ensured for contract labourers.

Soap, water and washing facilities are being provided at all work places. With local innovations hands free washing facilities have been provided at all vulnerable locations.

Social distancing is being ensured. Awareness in this regard is being regularly spread amongst all staff like trackmen, locomotive pilots etc.

It may be mentioned here that NFR is carrying essential items not only for entire NE region of the country but also for parts of Bihar and West Bengal to ensure that common people of those areas don’t face any scarcity of food items.

Already more than 200 food-grains loaded rakes of freight trains have been operated by NFR since start of the nationwide lockdown. Therefore, ensuring safety and precaution of on-duty officials are of great importance to continue with the transportation of such essential items and Indian Railways is taking every possible step in that direction.