NFR provides 2 COVID care facilities for treatment of patients

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: Indian Railways is continuously contributing to the fight against COVID-19 spreading throughout the country. Broad spectrums of activities are being taken up by the Indian Railways ranging from running of Shramik specials, carrying of essential and other commodities to every nook and corner of our country, providing free food to needy people, production of PPE kits, masks, sanitizers, provision of COVID care coaches apart from providing hospital facilities for COVID positive patients.

In yet another step towards the fight against COVID-19 and to augment the health care infrastructure of the state government, NFR has provided 120 beds of its Central Hospital at Maligaon to be used as a COVID CARE CENTRE for treatment of COVID positive patients from July 5 last.

More than 85 COVID positive patients have already been released from the hospital after they were provided with necessary medications and their test results were found negative. At present about 40 positive patients are undergoing treatment in this COVID Care Facility.

Meanwhile, Rangiya Division of NFR has also operationalized a 24 bedded COVID Care Facility at the Railway Hospital in New Bongaigaon and has commenced treatment of positive patients from Sunday.

Notably, these facilities are in addition to 315 Covid Care coaches made by NFR as per guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Government of India which will be provided to State Governments as per their requirements.