NFR provides more than 5.85 lakh free meals

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 14: The Shramik Special Trains which started operations from various locations of the country from May 1 onward are being run continuously as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) at the request of respective State Governments.

NFR has been ensuring that all passengers get sufficient food and drinking water for the journey period. From May 7 to June 14 a total of 585402 meals were provided to passengers of various Shramik Special trains at various locations. It may be noted that the number of meals provided in a particular train depends on the number of passengers and the route/journey time of the train. It was found that on an average about 1070 meals were provided to each of the Shramik Special trains each time.

Apart from providing meals, watering of the train along with the cleaning of toilets etc was also ensured at regular intervals so that passengers travelling in these trains do not face any hardship. Regular dis-infection of the train was also done at all locations where de-boarding was allowed.