NFR ramps up maintenance work during lockdown

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 25: Different divisions of NFR are busy converting the unprecedented lockdown period into an opportunity to speed up maintenance work. Although freight carrying trains as well as parcel trains are running regularly with essentials items 24×7; it provides ample time gaps to take up track and other maintenance work.

Since the lockdown started, the Engineering department of NFR took the opportunity to unload 11000 Cum of ballast in different locations of track for ensuring adequate availability of ballast for safer train movement. A total of 14 kms of new rails were unloaded in different locations for the replacement of old rail panels. USFD testing which is done to detect invisible rail fractures were carried out in 619 km section, to enhance the safety of train movement by many folds.

Additionally, the entire fleet of track machines was put into full utilization. Machines were used for track tamping in 635 kms of track. Dynamic Track Stabiliser machines were used in 165 kms of track. While ballast was dressed in 60 kms section, machine packing of 372 nos turnouts was also done. Several other pending works were also completed by taking advantage of the lockdown.

Notably, as per information, the progress achieved by track machines during this one-month lockdown is approximately 20 to 25% higher than the progress achieved during the normal course, despite the works being carried out with the minimum number of staff.