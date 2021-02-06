NFR receives Rs 1,511 cr more budget allocation this time

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) general manager Anshul Gupta on Saturday informed that Indian Railways has got the highest ever total Plan Capex of Rs 2, 15,058 crore.

“This is much higher than the last year’s figure of Rs 1, 61,042 crore. The gross budget allocation for NFR for 2021-22 is Rs 8,060 cr which is much higher than last year’s figure of Rs 6,549 cr. The gross budgetary allocation in 2021-22 is 238% more than the average of 2009-14, Gupta said while interacting with media persons here.

Gupta informed that adequate fund has been allotted for capital connectivity to Northeast by March, 2023, faster connectivity on Northeast by doubling of High Density Network (HDN) sections along with electrification of entire network for seamless connectivity.

GPS based Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) in High Density Networks (HDN) and Highly Utilized Networks (HUN) routes of NFR for ensuring safety of train movement was sanctioned in budget and it has been sanctioned for remaining sections in this year’s budget, he said.

With the introduction of this system, speed of the trains is monitored by the system and Automatic Braking applied if Loco Pilot crosses the speed limits or passes a signal at danger. Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) and Centralized Traffic Control (CTC) for HDN routes of NFR are also sanctioned in the budget, he said.

The general manager also informed about introduction of the aesthetically designed Vista Dome LHB coach on tourist routes to give a better travel experience to tourists willing to travel in NE region in consultation with the respective State Govt.

As per policy of the Indian Railways work for 100% electrification of NFR routes are also going on. This policy of 100% electrification will give boost to the economy of northeastern states and it will bring NFR at par with other electrified railway, the general manager said.

He informed that work for electrification is already complete in 451 RKM in NFR and work for electrification is going on in 770 RKM section in NFR which is likely to be completed by August 2021. Work in remaining 2962 RKM is planned to be completed by March, 2024. This will impart efficient, pollution free transportation needs of NE states. He announced the electrification of track is likely to be completed up to Guwahati by March this year, he said.

He explained about the Freight Business Development (FBD) Portal, which is a one stop solution for freight/Parcel customers and various other initiatives taken for providing optimized logistic services to freight customers. He informed that out of 75 goods sheds in NE region, 15 are already working 24×7 for the benefit of loaders and transporters.

Introduction of Kisan rail has helped farmers to send their produces to the markets of far areas at ease and get benefitted.

Farmers of NE Region can now send tea, rubber, turmeric, black pepper, mustard, soya bean, betel nut, mandarin (orange variety), pineapple, ginger, kiwi, litchi, passion fruit, chillies (green), large cardamom and other perishable products to outside market by using the services of Kisan rail. 50% subsidy is allowed for transportation of all fruits and vegetables through these trains, he further said.

Refrigerated parcel van to carry Pineapple and other fruits and vegetable from Northeast to other parts of India is also available for booking.