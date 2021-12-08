NFR Registers 18.5% Growth in Freight Loading in November 2020

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 7: Northeast Frontier Railway continued to maintain steady growth in freight loading. NF Railway loaded 0.802 MT during November, 2021. This is an increase of 18.5% in comparison to the corresponding period of last year.

NF Railway loaded 6.498 MT during the period from April to November, 2021 as compared to 4.867 MT done in corresponding period of last year. This is an increase of 33.5%.

Loading of few commodities was increased by a substantial margin in NF Railway during November, 2021 in comparison to last year. During this month, dolomite loading increased by 103%, container loading increased by 33.3%, fertilizer loading increased by 6.7% and loading of miscellaneous commodities increased by 48.8%.

During this year from April to November, dolomite loading increased by 215.8% in comparison to the same period of last year. Food grains loading increased by 6.4%, container loading increased by 78.4%, fertiliser loading increased by 24.3%, cement loading increased by 36.1%, other commodities increased by 114.5%; and it is an overall increase of 33.5% in comparison to the last years loading up to November, 2020.

NF Railway is exploring all possible ways to boost freight loading performance. The sustained efforts of Business Development Units (BDUs) at Headquarters and Divisional levels have helped capture new traffic and to boost freight loading. The Business Development Units are also providing necessary assistance whatever required by local traders to keep the local economy moving.