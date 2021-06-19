NFR restores four more pair of trains from June 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 18: The NFR has decided to restore the services of four more pair special trains from the month of June, 2021.

Train No. 02343/02344 Sealdah – New Jalpaiguri – Sealdah daily special will run from Sealdah w.e.f. June 18 and from New Jalpaiguri w.e.f. June 19.

Train No. 03161/03162 Kolkata – Balurghat – Kolkata special will run six days a week leaving from Kolkata (except Saturday) w.e.f. June 20 and leaving from Balurghat (except Sunday) w.e.f. June 21.

Train No. 02261/02262 Kolkata – Haldibari – Kolkata special will run three days a week leaving from Kolkata on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday w.e.f. June 19 and leaving from Haldibari on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday w.e.f. June 20.

Train No. 03033/03034 Howrah – Katihar – Howrah daily special will run from Howrah w.e.f. June 18 and from Katihar w.e.f. June 19.

Services of following trains have been extended to run from July until further advice:

Services of Train No. 02549/02550 Kamakhya – Anand Vihar – Kamakhya daily express special have been extended to run leaving Kamakhya from July 1 and Anand Vihar from July 3.

Services of Train No. 02514/02513 Guwahati – Secunderabad – Guwahati weekly express special have been extended to run leaving Guwahati on Thursday and Secunderabad on Saturday from July 1.

Services of Train No. 05612/05611 Silchar – Guwahati – Silchar tri-weekly express special have been extended to run leaving Silchar on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and leaving Guwahati on Monday, Thursday and Saturday from July 1.

Services of Train No. 05713/05714 Katihar – Patna – Katihar daily special have been extended to run leaving Katihar and Patna from July 1.