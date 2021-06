NFR restores services of seven more special trains 

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 11: NF Railway has decided to restore services of seven more special trains from the current month.

Services of train No. 05620 Kamakhya – Gaya special express have been restored from June 21 till further advice. The train will leave Kamakhya at 6:30 am every Monday to reach Gaya at 5:29 am the next day.

In return, direct services of train No. 05619 Gaya – Kamakhya special express have been restored from June 22 till further advice. The train will leave Gaya at 12:55 pm on every Tuesday to reach Kamakhya at 12:30 pm the next day.

Train No. 03063/03064 Howrah – Balurghat – Howrah special will run five days a week (except Saturday and Sunday) leaving from Howrah and Balurghat w.e.f June 16.

Train No. 03141/03142 Sealdah – New Alipurduar – Sealdah daily special will leave from Sealdah w.e.f. June 16 and from New Alipurduar w.e.f. June 17.

Train No. 03145/03146 Kolkata – Radhikapur – Kolkata daily special will leave from Kolkata w.e.f. June 16 and from Radhikapur w.e.f. June 17.

Train No. 03163/03164 Sealdah – Saharsa – Sealdah special will run five days a week leaving from Sealdah w.e.f. June 16 (except Tuesday and Thursday) and from Saharsa w.e.f. June 17 (except Wednesday and Friday).

Train No. 03169/03170 Sealdah – Saharsa – Sealdah bi-weekly special will run via Purnia leaving from Sealdah on Tuesday and Thursday w.e.f. June 17 and from Saharsa on Wednesday and Friday w.e.f. June 18.

Train No. 03181/03182 Kolkata – Silghat Town – Kolkata weekly special will run leaving from Kolkata on Monday w.e.f. June 21 and from Silghat Town on Tuesday w.e.f. June 22.