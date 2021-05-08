NFR stations 21 isolation coaches in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 7: In the relentless fight against Covid, the Ministry of Railways has made available a fleet of more than 4,400 isolation coaches with around 70,000 beds to serve as isolation units.

In the latest update, with latest demands from the state government NFR has swiftly moved 21 isolation coaches to Guwahati and 20 isolation coaches to Badarpur near Silchar in Assam (NF Railway). Earlier in the week, isolation coaches were deployed at Sabarmati, Chandlodiya and Dimapur respectively.

Accordingly, as per states’ demand currently 298 coaches have been handed over to various states for Covid care with a bed-capacity of more than 4,700 beds.

The latest demand came from the state govt of Gujarat, wherein the Railways have deployed 10 coaches for Sabarmati and 6 coaches for Chandoliya.

Alongside, in terms of the demand by the state govt of Nagaland isolation coaches, the Railways has positioned 10 isolation coaches at Dimapur.

As many as 5 isolation coaches having 70 bed capacity with one coach for medical personnel were deployed for Jabalpur and are now functional.

Altogether 21 coaches are now made functional for the medical emergencies at Palghar by the Railways in terms of terms of agreement with district authorities.

Altogether 2 sets of oxygen cylinders are also provided in these coaches to meet any exigency by the state health authorities in many places.