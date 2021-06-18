NFR supplementing state govt health care efforts: GM 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 17: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) general manager Anshul Gupta on Thursday said NFR is making all out efforts to supplement the health care efforts of state governments.

Gupta said that NFR has equipped the existing railway hospitals for treatment of Covid patients including installation of oxygen plants in hospitals to meet the Covid-19 needs and organising vaccination drives for its employees, etc.

“NF Railway has provided facilities for treatment of Covid positive patients in 6 of its railway hospitals with a total of 354 beds. Each of these special wards has all the basic healthcare facilities required for the treatment of Covid positive patients and more than 1,250 patients have been treated in these hospitals since April,” Gupta said.

Gupta said Indian Railway is running Oxygen Express trains to bring relief to needy states by creating a green corridor for faster movement of this life saving consignment.

“First Oxygen Express was run between Mumbai to Vizag on April 19. 440 Oxygen Express trains have already completed their delivery in various states by carrying 31,704 MT of LMO till Wednesday. Already 7 Oxygen Express trains have also arrived in Assam with 560 MT of LMO,” he said.

“Highest ever freight loading of 114.82 MT was done in May 2021 by Indian railways despite constraints. This is 9.7% more than the previous best of 104.65 MT in May 2019. NFR also loaded 1.480 MT this year till May as compared to 0.802 MT done in corresponding period of last year. This is an increase of 84.5%,” he said.

Gupta further said that 19 new stations have been opened for handling of goods traffic and 12 new stations opened for handling of parcel traffic and 24×7 loading/ unloading facilities were provided in 23 goods sheds to help economy and generate income for labourers involved in loading/ unloading.

Gupta further said that 103 Kisan Rails were run by NFR including 64 incoming from other railways.

“As many as 39 Kisan Rails were run by NFR to provide cheaper & faster transportation solutions to the farmers of Northeast so that they can easily send their local produce to bigger markets in India and abroad,” he added.