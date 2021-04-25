NFR taking measures for safety of passengers

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 24: In view of the recent spike in Covid-19 related cases in the country, NF Railway has taken appropriate measures to create awareness amongst passengers to restrict the spread of the disease. NFR general manager Anshul Gupta, for the same, reviewed the preparedness of Railway Hospitals with DRMs and PCMD through video conferencing. He instructed all to augment existing facilities, increase quarantine, isolation beds and plan for oxygen, PPE Kits and housekeeping etc. Covid care coaches are also kept in readiness in case these are required by the respective state authorities for use. Further, NFR has also set up ‘Covid Help Desk’ at all important stations providing latest information on Covid related protocols to the passengers.