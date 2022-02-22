NFR To Add 11 Lifts, 13 Escalators In Railway Stations

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, February 21: In a commitment towards improvement of passenger amenities and making railway stations more commuter friendly, Northeast Frontier Railway has installed lifts and escalators in stations having large footfalls. NF Railway has also decided to provide more lifts and escalators to make it easier for passengers to board trains effortlessly.

At present, there are 32 lifts and 22 escalators operating in major stations under five divisions of NF Railway. In addition, NF Railway is in the process of installing 11 lifts and 13 escalators in various stations under its jurisdiction.

32 lifts have already been installed in 15 stations include Tinsukia (2), Guwahati (4), New Coochbehar (3), New Jalpaiguri (3), Lumding (3), Katihar (2), Kamakhya (1), Dibrugarh (2), Alipurduar (2), Badarpur (1), Silchar (2), Rangiya (2), New Bongaigaon (2), Kishanganj (2) and New Alipurduar (1) stations. 11 more lifts will be commissioned in 6 stations namely Jogbani (2), Purnea (2), Katihar (1), Barsoi (2), New Tinsukia (2) and Mariani (2) stations.

Similarly, 22 escalators installed are operating in 9 stations which include New Jalpaiguri (4), Guwahati (4), New Coochbehar (2), Lumding (2), Kamakhya (2), New Tinsukia (2), Katihar (2), Rangiya (2) and Kishanganj (2) stations. 13 more escalators will be installed in 4 stations namely Katihar (2), Kamakhya (3), Guwahati (6) and Agartala (2) stations.

Lifts and escalators at railway stations have become a necessity in view of the difficulties faced by passengers, especially elderly and differently abled persons in movements across foot over bridges to various platforms at large stations. These facilities will provide easier access to passengers, help in providing them a pleasant experience of train journeys and make the railway services more user friendly.