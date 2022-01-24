NFR to Restore Services of Three Trains

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to restore the services of three trains from this month. Among these services: Silchar – Dullabcherra passenger special will be restored as bi weekly with new timings; restoration of New Jalpaiguri – Haldibari passenger special and New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town express. These services will help short distance travellers to fulfil their demands.

Train No. 05688 Silchar – Dullabcherra passenger special will run on every Monday and Wednesday w.e.f. January 31 leaving Silchar at 17:30 hours to reach Dullabcherra at 21:30 hours. In the return direction, train No. 05687 Dullabcherra – Silchar passenger special will run on every Tuesday and Thursday w.e.f. February 1 leaving Dullabcherra at 05:30 hours to reach Silchar at 09:40 hours.

Train No. 05751/05750 New Jalpaiguri – Haldibari – New Jalpaiguri daily passenger special will run w.e.f. January 31. The train will leave from New Jalpaiguri at 14:45 hours to reach Haldibari at 16:25 hours and leave from Haldibari at 11:45 hours to reach New Jalpaiguri at 13:45 hours.

Train No. 15710/15709 New Jalpaiguri – Malda Town – New Jalpaiguri express will run daily w.e.f. January 31. The train will leave from New Jalpaiguri at 07:00 hours to reach Malda Town at 12:05 hours and leave from Malda Town at 17:00 hours to reach New Jalpaiguri at 22:00 hours.

Cancellation of DHR train services: In view of poor booking due to the winter season and Covid related restrictions, services of DHR train No. 52591/52596/52598 will remain cancelled from January 23 to February 28 and train No. 52545/52546/52542 will remain cancelled from January 29 to February 27.