NFR to run special train between Secunderabad and Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 9: NFR decided to run one weekly summer special train between Secunderabad and Guwahati for four trips each and a one-way special train from Agartala to Trivandrum Central to clear extra rush of passengers.

It has also been decided to run one additional trip of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Kamakhya special train between Dr. Ambedkar Nagar and Guwahati instead of Kamakhya. Moreover, services of Agartala – Bangalore Cant summer special have been extended as per existing timings, stoppages, composition and days of run, a PR added.

The services of these special trains include –

Train No. 07030 Secunderabad – Guwahati summer special will run for four trips leaving from Secunderabad on May 9, 16, 23 and 30 on Sunday at 7:30 am to reach Guwahati on Tuesday at 6:15 am.

In return direction, Train No. 07029 Guwahati – Secunderabad summer special will run for four trips leaving from Guwahati on 12, 19, 26 May and June 2 on Wednesday at 6:45 am to reach Secunderabad on Friday at 5:45 am.

The train will run via Mathabhanga and Goalpara town and will have AC-2 tier, AC-3 tier, sleeper class and general second class accommodations for passengers.

Train No. 05696 Agartala – Trivandrum Central one way special will leave from Agartala on May 12 at 5:30 pm to reach Trivandrum Central on May 15 at 8:45 pm.

The train will have AC-3 tier, sleeper class and general second class accommodations for passengers.