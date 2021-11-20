NFR unloads 1176 rakes of freight trains during Oct 2021

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 19: Northeast Frontier Railway has unloaded 1176 freight carrying trains in October, 2021 as against 1035 rakes in October, 2020 with an increase of 13.62%. NF Railway carried 7552 rakes of freight trains from April to October, 2021 and unloaded them in different goods sheds in its jurisdiction. Goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, POL, food grains, fertilizer, cement, stone chips, iron/steel, onion, maize, auto, container and other items have been transported during the month.

During October, 625 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 374 were loaded with essential commodities. 101 rakes in Tripura, 34 rakes in Nagaland, 3 rakes in Manipur, 6 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 7 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during the month. 225 freight rakes in West Bengal and 175 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the month within the jurisdiction of NF Railway.

To improve customer interface and further augment freight transportation, NF Railway has taken several initiatives during the month of October, 2021. Among these initiatives- 22 nos. of Container Rail Terminal (CRT) operated by Private Container Operators (PCOs) have been extended up to December 31, 2021; Digaru station has been opened for handling of inward automobile traffic; Dekargaon station has been re-opened for handling of inward iron & steel consignment (Crane Consignment); Senchoa station has been opened for handling of goods traffic in full rake; Tingrai Military Siding has been opened for handling of Military traffic.

Moreover, Debit/Credit facility has been approved in 20 nos. goods shed over NF Railway in favour of Food Corporation of India in Assam, Nagaland and Manipur region for better turned round of wagons. NHPC Siding (Private/BG), Rangapani under Katihar Division has been converted as Rangapani Public Siding (Railway) for handling of all traffic both inward and outward traffic except coal, POL, livestock, explosives and crane consignment.

Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts & continuous monitoring at all levels resulted in reduction in turnaround time and increased unloading.