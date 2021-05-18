NFR unloads 1,186 rakes of freight trains during April 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 17: Despite Covid-19 challenges, Northeast Frontier Railway has managed to maintain high momentum of goods transportation to keep the economy moving and meet the requirement of essential and other commodities.

During April this year, Northeast Frontier Railway has unloaded 1,186 freight carrying trains as against 622 in corresponding period of last year with an increase of 90.68% and unloaded them in different goods sheds in its jurisdiction.

It is worth mentioning that Northeast Frontier Railway released 11,659 freight rakes during the year 2020-21 against 9,731 rakes previous year which is a growth of 20%.

Goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, POL, food grains, pulses, fertiliser, cement, stone chips, iron/steel, potato, onion, maize, auto, container and other items have been transported during the month.

During April, 640 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 343 were loaded with essential commodities. 88 rakes in Tripura, 28 rakes in Nagaland, 11 rakes in Manipur, 6 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh and 2 rakes in Mizoram were unloaded during last month. 229 freight rakes in West Bengal and 182 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during last month within the jurisdiction of NFR to meet the requirement of people of these regions.

During last year, 26 new stations were opened for handling of goods traffic, 12 new stations opened for handling of parcel traffic and 24×7 loading/unloading facilities were provided in 18 goods sheds to help economy and generate income for labourers involved in loading/unloading.

Improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts & continuous monitoring at all levels resulted in reduction in turnaround time and increased unloading. Average speed of goods carrying trains in NFR also increased by 79% from 26.9 Kmph to 48.4 Kmph during this month.