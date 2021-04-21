NFR unveils special trains and Shatabdi special

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 20: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to run one weekly express special between Dibrugarh – Silchar, one Shatabdi special between New Jalpaiguri – Howrah and another special train between Katihar – Amritsar on tri-weekly basis.

Train No. 05944 Dibrugarh – Silchar weekly express special will run on every Saturday w.e.f. May 1 leaving from Dibrugarh at 9.55 pm to reach Silchar at 11 am next day.

In return direction, Train No. 05943 Silchar – Dibrugarh weekly express special will run on every Sunday from May 2 leaving from Silchar at 2 pm to reach Dibrugarh at 4.05 am next day.

Train No. 05733 Katihar – Amritsar express special will run three days a week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from April 30 leaving from Katihar at 10.45 pm to reach Amritsar at 12.20 pm on the third day. In return direction, Train No. 05734 Amritsar – Katihar express special will run three days a week – on Thursday, Saturday and Monday from May 3 leaving from Amritsar at 8.25 am to reach Katihar at 10.10 pm on the next day.

Shatabdi Special: Train No. 02841 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah will leave from New Jalpaiguri at 5.30 am to reach Howrah at 1.35 pm.

In return direction, Train No. 02842 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Special will leave from Howrah at 2.15 pm to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10.35 pm. The train will run three days a week – on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from April 28 from both directions.