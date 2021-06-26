NGO hands over six oxygen concentrators to Demow Model Hospital 

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, June 25: Members of Medecins Sans Frontieres India (MSFI), an NGO handed over six oxygen concentrators (10 litres) with all necessary accessories to Demow Model Hospital Cum CHC located at Demow Raichai Konwar Dehingia.

The NGO formally handed over the equipment to Dr. Surajit Giri, an anaesthesia specialist of Demow Model Hospital and Dr. Dandeswar Deori, deputy superintendent of Demow CHC in the presence of the staff of Demow Model Hospital Cum CHC on Friday.

The Medecins Sans Frontieres India (MSFI), an NGO also offered an ambulance to facilitate the transport of Covid patients referred to tertiary level health care facilities at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for a period of one month. The NGO will bear costs of fuel, refuelling of oxygen cylinders and rent of vehicles. In the programme Arshad Hussain, project coordinator of Medecins Sans Frontieres India (MSFI) along with staff of Demow Model Hospital were present.