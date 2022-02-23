NGO RTI Inaugurates New Classroom Block

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 22: NGO Round Table India (RTI) and Round Table India Foundation (RTIF) have built a new classroom block at Shankardev Shishu Vidya Niketan, Khetri through their chapter Guwahati Metro Round Table 320 and Guwahati Progressive Round Table 238 on Sunday. The new school block consists of four (4) classrooms with benches and black boards under the ‘Freedom through Education’ initiative of Round Table India. This four classrooms’ block would benefit 640 lesser privileged children every year in the nearby areas of Khetri in the Kamrup Metro district of Assam. On the occasion of the inauguration of the new school block, area chairman of Round Table India Area 14, chairman of the Guwahati Metro Round Table 320 and Guwahati Progressive Round Table 238 along with the president and secretary of the school management committee besides host of other dignitaries and guests were present.

Round Table India supports ‘Freedom through Education’ by building a classroom block at various under-privileged schools. While there are several community service projects being implemented concurrently by Round Table India across the country, ‘Freedom through Education’ is the ongoing national project whose primary aim is to provide physical infrastructure to schools aimed at supporting education of underprivileged children. Round Table India is involved in building classrooms, toilets and providing other amenities like drinking water facilities, libraries, science labs, playgrounds, etc., to schools across the country that are catering to children from lesser privileged sections of the society. Since 1997, Round Table India has built over 7,505 classrooms in 3,149 projects impacting over 7.90 million children across India.