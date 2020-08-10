NGOs extend Rs 2 lakh to students affected in Lahorijan fire    

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 9: North-East India’s Ameer-e-Shariyah cum Nadwa-tut-Ameer in association with Nagaland State Committee and Karbi Anglong District Committee of the same organisation extended help and donated a sum of Rs. 2 Lakh for the students of the fire affected family last month on July 7 at Lahorijan, Assam-Nagaland border.

The function was held in Lahorijan, Dudu Colony.

More than 200 families were affected in the incident of fire. The NGOs donated Rs. 5000/-, Rs. 4000/-, Rs. 3000/- and Rs. 2000/- to students studying in different Classes irrespective of religion, caste, creed and sex; amounting to Rs. 2,00,000/- as a whole.

General Secretary, Ataur Rahman Mazhar Bhuinyan of Ameer-e-Shariyah said, “At this crucial time when the entire country is fighting against the pandemic Coronavirus, people are homeless, they don’t have food and shelter. And in such a situation donation of this kind to serve humanity is indeed an honour for all of us and I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to help the needy families.”

In the function Publicity Secretary of North-East India’s Ameer-e-Shariyah cum Nadwa-tut-Ameer – Nagaland State Committee, Maulana Mohd. Ibrahim in presence of Nadwa-tut-Ameer – Karbi Anglong District Committee’s office bearer Janab Abu Sufiyan, Abdul Salam, Inamuddin, Social Worker Abdul Mannan, Dudu Colony Tila Basti Masjid’s Imam Maulana Safiqul Islam and other dignitaries of the locality were present.